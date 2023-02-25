TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, FEB. 25TH
BALLI, BLANCHE, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BARNHART, EDITH, 85, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BIRDWELL, MICHAEL, 53, of Port Lavaca: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Point Comfort United Methodist Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HODGES, VELMA, 95, of El Campo: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home, 979-543-3512.
KONZEN, JUDITH, 85, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MAHON, ROGER, 85, of Victoria: Memorial service 3:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SCHOMBURG, CLARENCE, 82, of Ganado: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church of Ganado, interment following at Ganado Cemetery, Ganado & Slavik Funeral Homes, 361-782-2152.
Commented
