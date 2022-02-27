TODAY’S SERVICES
KOENIG, LESLIE, 70, of Yoakum: Visitation 3 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LOVE, M.C., 91, of Refugio: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
MUELLER, HERBERT, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 5:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
STRINGO, ROSE, 71, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
WAITSCHIES, KYLE, 27, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
