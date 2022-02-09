TODAY’S SERVICES
BUCEK, GEORGE, 94, of Yoakum: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GONZALES, JEFFERY, 55, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
KALMUS, COREY, 26, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MARTINEZ, ERNEST, 65, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m.at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MENDEZ, SANTIAGO, 74, of Nixon: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel of Nixon, 830-582-1521.
RIOS, MELISSA, 50, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WOODRING, ELIZABETH, 89, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Edna, burial following at Memory Gardens of Edna, Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
