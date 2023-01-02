Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.