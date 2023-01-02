TODAY’S SERVICES
FLORES, JULIAN, 89, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
FUDGE, WELTON, 92, of Mineral: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, Kenedy, 830-583-2533.
RIOS, JUAN, 21, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SHAW, ALAINA, infant, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, burial at Guadalupe Cemetery, Mission, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
