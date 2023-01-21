TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, JAN. 21ST
ALMAGUER, JANE, 73, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
BARRON, PABLO, 76, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Discover Life Church, Markham, Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton, 979-532-2715.
BENITEZ, ENRIQUE, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 2 p.m. with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. and Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
BLOMSTEDT, ROBERT, 91, of Corpus Christi: Visitation 11 a.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, interment following at Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Elim, Eckols Funeral Home, Kenedy, 830-583-2533.
BRAZZEAL, PARISH, 34, of Cuero: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Freedom Life Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
MILLS, DORIS, 86, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens, Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
SANCHEZ, SISTER ROSA, 97, of Victoria: Wake service 6:30 p.m. at Incarnate Word Convent, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
