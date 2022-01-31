TODAY’S SERVICES
AYALA, JR., GREGORIO, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m.at Grace Memorial Chapel, funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Funeral Chapel, 361-578-3611.
ERDELT, EWALD, 97, of Shiner: Visitation 9 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m., and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
FRISINA, MICHAEL, 80, of Hallettsville: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
MOONEY, JAMES, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
OLIVARES, MARIA, 60, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
POLZIN, ELTON, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Home, 361-578-3535.
SERNA, TRINIDAD, 77, of Victoria: Funeral service 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
