TODAY’S SERVICES
BEARD, ROLAND, 80, of Conroe: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
BOMERSBACH, GLADYS, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary ar 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
FORSTER, LINDY, 92, of Port Lavaca: Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HYBNER, FLORENCE, 81, of Shiner: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Shiner Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
MUSCHALEK, MILDRED, 90, of Edna: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, interment following at Red Bluff Cemetery, Lolita, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
