TODAY’S SERVICES
BARNETT, ROBERT, 87, of Cuero: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
DUNNO, BILLY, 74, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GONZALES, TOMMY, 69, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
IMMENHAUSER, HARVEY, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
NICHOLS, WANDA, 89, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 10:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Under Oath (4)
- VISD ex-deputy superintendent's hiring: What we know and don't know (3)
- Jim Graff: Often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives (2)
- Victoria County appraisal district postpones property tax audit decision (2)
- Victoria County Republican party to decide treasurer replacement (1)
- Shepherd says search committee did 'due diligence' in hiring of deputy superintendent (1)
- A deadly San Antonio crime scene refutes the open border lie (1)
- Sean K. Kennedy (1)
- Guest column: What do you believe? (1)
- Earline Grizzle (1)
- Tommy Joe Gonzales (1)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
- Walter Hershel Medlin (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.