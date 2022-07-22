TODAY’S SERVICES
ADKINS, CHARLCIE, 75, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CUNNINGHAM, LINDA, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GARCIA, OFELIA, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 6 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LEE, KEIMRYN, 9, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
LINSKEY, REBECCA, 47, of Shiner: Celebration of Life 1 p.m. at Wayside Chapel, San Antonio, Shiner Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
MEDLIN, WALTER, 71, of Point Comfort: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
SOLOMON, DANIEL, 39, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
