KRUEGER, BERNICE, 85, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MAGALLAN, JANE, 65, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Home, 361-573-4546.
