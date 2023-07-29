TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, JULY 29TH

HILBRICH, GLADYS, 96, of Goliad: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-573-4341.
KNEBLICK, MARGARET, 79, of Falls City: Visitation 8 a.m. with Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Hobson, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Inez, Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, 830-780-3334.
REPKA, EUGENE, 88, of El Campo: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
SCHUSTEREIT, DIXIE, 83, of Inez: Visitation 2 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
STANFORD, ALICE, 88, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at The Fellowship of the Crossroads, burial following at Stanford Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.