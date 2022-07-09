TODAY’S SERVICES
AVILA, RICARDO, 44, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 4 p.m. at CWV Annex, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GONZALES, FRANCISCO, 77, of Westhoff: Visitation 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
JEWETT, JAMES, 49, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MENCHACA, MAGDALENA, 87, of Refugio: Visitation 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, burial at Bernard Cemetery, Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
MILLER, DORIAN, 52, of Edna: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, burial following at Sayles Cemetery, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
MOLINA, RUDOLPH, 94, of Yoakum: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MORTON, CHRISTOPHER, 26, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
