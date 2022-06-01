TODAY’S SERVICES
FERNANDEZ, BEATRICE, 89, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JOYNER, KARL, 83, of Cuero: Visitation 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
TRISTAN, JOSEPHINE, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Weimar shut out by Crawford in state semifinals
- Blotter: Man arrested on suspicion of trying to take a gun from an officer
- Staffing shift splits elementary school librarians between VISD schools
- Generals welcomed back by community
- LIVE UPDATES: Weimar falls to Crawford in the semifinals
- Top-ranked Lady Brahmas seek first state title
- Shiner opens regional final series against Mumford
- Local 8th grader competes in National Spelling Bee
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith
- Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads
Commented
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (6)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (4)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Calaveras Motorcycle Club raises awareness about motorcycle safety (2)
- Ernestina Thomas (2)
- Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips (1)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.