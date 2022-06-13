TODAY’S SERVICES
BIANCHI, ROBERT, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BOERM, RICKY, 69, of Yorktown: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
DUNSETH, MAXINE, 101, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service following at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LYNCH, AMY, 40, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
