TODAY’S SERVICES
DAVILA, DAVID, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
DOMINEY, MICHAEL, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GERLICH, WANDA, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, graveside service following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
LEININGER, JOHNINE, 88, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hallettsville, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
ROBLES, PEDRO, 72, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 12:15 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SCHULTZ, AUBREY, 86, of Long Mott: Visitation 10 - 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Tivoli, Interment to follow at Tivoli Cemetery Association, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
SINAST, MELVIN, 84, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
STRNADEL, EDWARD, 78, of El Campo: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
