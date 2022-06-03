TODAY’S SERVICES
DOMINEY, MICHAEL, 68, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
GARCIA, ANTONIO, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SINAST, MELVIN, 84, of Yorktown: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SPEARS, ARTHUR, 76, of Victoria: Rosary 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
STRNADEL, EDWARD, 78, of El Campo: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, entombment following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
