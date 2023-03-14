TODAY’S SERVICES
ARNDT, ALVA, 95, of Cuero: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Lindenau, interment following at Lindenau Community Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
ATKINSON, MAXINE, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Mid-Town Church of Christ, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BRADFORD, FRANK, 58, of Port O’Connor: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Brookside Funeral Home, Houston, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
FLORES, STELLA, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 12:15 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GIPS, LOU, 85, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
JAHN, BETTY, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, entombment following at Resurrection Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
NESLONEY, GEORGE, 87, of Refugio: Visitation 5:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
ROBERTS, RONEL, 73, of Victoria: Receiving 5 p.m. with Service of Remembrance at 7 p.m. at Shiner Funeral Home, Shiner, 361-594-3352.
