TODAY’S SERVICES
NOVOSAD, ALBERTA, 99, of Victoria: Rosary and Visitation at 3 p.m. with wake service at 6:30 p.m. at Incarnate Word Convent, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
OLSOVSKY, ROSIE, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RODRIGUEZ, DELFINA, 95, of Goliad: Visitation at 9 a.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home-Goliad, burial following at Berclair Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home-Goliad, 361-645-3216.
SALAZAR, MARIA, 99, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.