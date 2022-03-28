TODAY’S SERVICES
GARCIA, FRANCISCA, 74, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HOLFORD, PATRICIA, 88, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
LANFEAR, NELL, 89, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
ORTIZ, FRANK, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
