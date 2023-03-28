TODAY’S SERVICES
MORALEZ, ROGELIO, 77, of Safford: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Morales Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
WILLIAMS, LINDA, 83, of Refugio: Celebration of Life 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
