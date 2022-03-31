TODAY’S SERVICES
ABSHER, MICHAEL, 64, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Salem Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
BALBOA, RAYMOND, 85, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BARRAZA, ELOY, 67, of Corpus Christi: Visitation 1- 5 p.m. with Rosary at 3 p.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, Kingsville, 361-592-9394.
GIBBS, DOROTHY, 94, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, graveside service 3 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
HERNANDEZ, ROSITA, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HERRON, JAMES, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MENDEZ, MARY, 87, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
MONTEZ, ANGELITA, 94, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
