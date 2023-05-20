TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, MAY 20TH

MARTINEZ, JUAN, 66, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Centro de Alabanza Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MENN, ROBBIE, 98, of Yorktown: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Yorktown, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MONTALVO, JOHN, 85, of Woodsboro: Graveside service 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
PONTON, VALERIE, 65, of Telferner: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
SMITH, ROBERT, 91, of Aransas Pass: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 361-758-3221.

