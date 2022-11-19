Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.