TODAY’S SERVICES
BUTLER, GEORGIA, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SALAZAR, EDWARD, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 12 - 1 p.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WACHTENDORF, ROBERT, 52, of Victoria: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
WALSH, MARK, 61, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
