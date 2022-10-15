TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, OCT, 15TH
BONE, RUTH, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Ganado Funeral Home, interment following at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
VEGA, MANUEL, JR., 52, of Refugio: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home; 361-526-4334.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Edna routs county rival Industial
- Week 8 Area Football Scores
- Victoria woman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a minor in her car
- Blotter: 2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
- St. Paul uses ground game to defeat Sacred Heart
- Cuero cruises to homecoming win over Gonzales
- East’s Gonzalez secures 100th career win after victory over Corpus Christi King
- Volleyball scores, Oct. 14
- 2 suspects apprehended, victim ID'd in fatal Victoria shooting
- Week 8 Area Football Previews
Commented
- Bevis Michael Warner (2)
- Andrew Thomas (1)
- Ruth Eva Bone (1)
Online Poll
Do you think bugs are neat or gross?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.