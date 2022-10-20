TODAY’S SERVICES
BARRERA, BLANCH, 72, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GALLIA, VICTOR, 86, of Goliad: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hallettsville, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-573-4341.
MILLER, LORIN, 18, of Shiner: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
SCROGGINS, WAYNE, 66, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
WENGLAR, IRENE, 76, of San Antonio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
