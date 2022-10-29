TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, OCT. 29TH
HERRON, FLOYD, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MARLIN, ROSE, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MORTON, REBECCA, 69, of Spark: Visitation 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
POST, CHARLOTTE, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SNEERINGER, CYNTHIA, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. with Rosary at 12 p.m. and memorial service at 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
SOLIS, ADELAIDO, 19, of Inez: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, Bloomington, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
