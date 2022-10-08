TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, OCT. 8TH
CLEGG, ROBERT, 92, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, interment 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, BEATRICE, 83, of Yoakum: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial at Guadalupe Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GARZA, ELIDA, 82, of Carrollton: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
HENCERLING, BETTY, 82, of Goliad: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HOAD, DANNY, 89, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
LANDGREBE, LEROY, 75, of Yorktown: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MEZA, JOSEPH, 46, of Victoria: Rosary 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
PEREZ, ISABEL, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
