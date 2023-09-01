TODAY’S SERVICES
COVARRUBIAS, RUDY, 82, of Port O’Connor: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Port O’Connor Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-9766.
ERMIS, EDWARD, 80, of El Campo: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
HELMS, KAREN, 77, of Seadrift: Funeral services 10 a.m at First United Methodist Church, burial following at Seadrift Cemetery, Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-522-2988.
REICHERT, DAN, 64, of Victoria: Memorial service 6 - 8 p.m.m at Centro De Alabanza Church, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
