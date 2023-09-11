TODAY’S SERVICES
JASO, ODELIA, 83, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Apostle Church, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
MAYER, DOROTHY, 97, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
REHA, JOSSLYN, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
