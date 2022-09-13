TODAY’S SERVICES
GAMEZ, RUBEN, 68, of Victoria: Rosary 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass following at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GARCIA, BEATRICE, 90, of Woodsboro: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
RODRIGUEZ, CECILLIA, 66, of Refugio: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, burial following at Llamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
