TODAY’S SERVICES
GARCIA, RICHARD, 84, of Beeville: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 361-358-2512.
MARTINEZ, SARITA, 84, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, interment following at Flores Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-573-4341.
SAUNDERS, REGAN, 23, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SEPULVEDA, BEATRIZ, 76, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
