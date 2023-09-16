TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, SEP. 16TH

KINDER, CAROL, 72, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, inurnment at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, RICHARD, 84, of Beeville: Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at Beeville Memorial Park, Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 361-358-2512.
PARUTHI, NARESH, 72, of Corpus Christi: Funeral service 3 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home, 361-992-9411.
SAUNDERS, REGAN, 23, of Yorktown: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Westside Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SIKES, RONALD, 85, of Port Lavaca: Memorial service 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.