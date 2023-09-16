TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, SEP. 16TH
KINDER, CAROL, 72, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, inurnment at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, RICHARD, 84, of Beeville: Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at Beeville Memorial Park, Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 361-358-2512.
PARUTHI, NARESH, 72, of Corpus Christi: Funeral service 3 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home, 361-992-9411.
SAUNDERS, REGAN, 23, of Yorktown: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Westside Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SIKES, RONALD, 85, of Port Lavaca: Memorial service 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.