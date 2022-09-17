TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, SEP. 17th
BOROWICZ, DENNIS, 70, of Cuero: Rosary 10 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, burial following at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARZA, JESSE, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with chapel service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HICKS, KENNETH, 89, of Refugio: Memorial service 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
JACOB, KENNETH, 68, of Meyersville: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
KOLIBA, JOE, 81, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
LOPEZ, BILL, 90, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MOELLER, SARANNA, 92, of Refugio: Visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, interment following at Oakwood Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
NICKEL, RAY, 80, of El Toro: Visitation 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens, Edna, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
SANDIDGE, RONALD, 71, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
VARGAS, VICTORIA, 84, of Yorktown: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at San Luis Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
VITALE, DAVID, 64, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 5 - 7 p.m. with service at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WILLIAM, WALLACE, 91, of Seadrift: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Seadrift First United Methodist Church, interment following at Seadrift Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
