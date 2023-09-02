TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND
ERMIS, EDWARD, 80, of El Campo: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, burial following at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Hillje, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
GOMEZ, JOSE, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 8 a.m. with Rosary at 8:15 a.m. and funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Catholic Cemetery #4, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
