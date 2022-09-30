TODAY’S SERVICES
CANDELARIA, GLORIA, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DANNELS, BECKILU, 64, of Goliad: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Goliad Church of Christ, interment following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
LEVICK, MICHAEL, 50, of Woodsboro: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
MONETTE, DAVID, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RAMIREZ, MARIA, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. with Rosary at 12 p.m. and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ROBERTS, WILLIAM, 77, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SALAZAR, JESUSITA, 75, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 - 11 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Rosary 2 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SIMPSON, JOHN, 90, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
VALENZUELA, EMILIA, 78, of Victoria: Chapel service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Inurnment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
