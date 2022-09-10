TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, SEP. 10TH
BROUSSARD, ALVIN, 82, of Seadrift: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
BROWN, PAT, 73, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
CHADDOCK, JULIA, 90, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LIBERDA, CURTIS, 66, of Dallas: Visitation 11 a.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Ganado, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
REDBURN, GLENN, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
SHEFCIK, MICHAEL, 61, of Port Lavaca; Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Celebration of Life 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery; Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
TREVINO, AGUSTIN, 70, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
WRIGHT, PHILIP, 52, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
