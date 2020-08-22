Saturday, August 22, 2020
DOWDY, MARTHA, 81, of Mineral Wells: Celebration of Life 3 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Graveside service 5:30 p.m. at Acton Cemetery, Granbury Tx, Baum Carlock Bumgardner Funeral Home, 940-325-4422.
DURHAM, SHERYL, 63, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
IBROM, RAYMOND, 66, of Yorktown: Visitation 9 – 9:30 a.m. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MCGILBRAY, MATTIE, 90, of Houston: Graveside Service 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Grace Funeral Home, 361-578-3611.
SIMS, RYAN, 35, of Victoria: Service 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
Sunday, August 23, 2020
HRNCIR, LILLIAN, 97, of Moulton: Visitation 1:30 p.m. Rosary 2:30 p.m. Mass 3:00 p.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Moravia, Smith Funeral Home, 361-596-4631.
JENNINGS, MITCHELL, 82, of Telferner: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
RIVERA, LEE, 73, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.