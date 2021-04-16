AGUIRRE, ADAM, 71, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
AHERN, MARIA, 71, of Goliad: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, burial following at Seadrift Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
ARGUBRIGHT, STEPHEN, 62, of Goliad: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
BALDEZ, LILLIE, 88, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at LaBahia Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
BOHNE, VIRGINIA, 78, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 pm. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BUNDICK, WANDA, 75, of Smiley: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, 830-582-1521.
CALDERON, MARGARITO, 87, of Orange: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, Claybar Funeral Home, 409-886-4445.
HERNANDEZ, MARCOLFA, 95, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
NOACK, ALVIN, 90, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
SPEARS, KATHERINE, 72, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
THOMPSON, BETTY, 77, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
