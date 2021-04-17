ALBRECHT, EMMETT, 89, of Goliad: Visitation 1 - 3 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial following at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Weesatche, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
ARGUBRIGHT, STEPHEN, 62, of Goliad: Memorial service 11:30 a.m. at Sportsman Church, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
BOHNE, VIRGINIA, 78, of Cuero: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BUNDICK, WANDA, 75, of Smiley: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, burial following at Bundick Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, 830-582-1521.
COOPER, HARRY & LOIS, of Victoria: Visitatio 1- 3 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ELDER, JOYCE, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 1:30 p.m. with Rosary at 2 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HARDIN, LISA, 59, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HEWLETT, DOUGLAS, 66, of Victoria: Memorial visitation 2 - 4 p.m. at Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church of Victoria, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
THOMPSON, BETTY, 77, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
