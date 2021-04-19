AGUILAR, GLORIA, 69, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Ganado Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BARRERA, SANTOS, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
JANAK, RITA, 88, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church of Shiner, burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
STANEK, ELLEN, 67, of Shiner: Visitation 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656
WOOLSON, EDWARD, 62, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.