BERRUM, EVANGELINA, 67, of Austin: Celebration of Life 1 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
DAVIS, LEE ANN, 54, of Woodsboro: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Faith United Church, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
ESCOBEDO, SIMON, 68, of Austin: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, burial 11:15 a.m. at Flores Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
FEATHERSTON, DOROTHY, 88, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Evangelists Lutheran Church, Kingsbury, interment following at Kingsbury Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HERNANDEZ, GERTRUDES “TULA” of Port Lavaca: Funeral Service is at 10:30 am Sat., April 24, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705
INGRAM, SHIRLEY, 70, of Moulton: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, burial following at Three Rivers Cemetery, Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Three Rivers, 361-358-2512.
LEUR, TONYA, 36, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Czech Moravian Brethren Church, Vestin, burial at Czech Moravian Brethren Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
MILLER, KATHLEEN, 76, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
WEATHERBY, WANDA, 67, of Goliad: Memorial Service Sat. April 24th, 3 p.m. at Grace Temple Church, Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 361-645-3216
WEISCHWILL, MARIE, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church of Victoria, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
