FLORES, ROSALINDA, 71, of Victoria: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

WELLS, OLLIE, 77, of Bloomington: Visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, graveside service at 1 p.m. at Bloomington Community Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries