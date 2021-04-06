ESCAMIA, ELSIE VARGAS: Visitation 4 pm with Rosary at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GOODRICH, CATHERINE, 93, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HAUBOLDT, DONNA, 69, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HYDEN, BAILEY BRYAN, 85, of Edna: Services at the Church of Christ in Edna. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
LEOS, RUDY, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MARTIN, DUBELSA, 81, of Bloomington: Services at St. Patrick’s Church in Bloomington starting at 10am with a burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery, 361-575-3212
RAYBION, CYNTHIA, 57, of Cuero: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
RIVERA, MARIA, 101, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
RODRIGUEZ, RICHARD, 65, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
TEER, TERRY, 68, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
