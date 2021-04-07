BOYSEN, EDNA, 80, of Tomball: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
ESCAMIA, ELSIE, 89, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 11am at Our Lady of Victory, burial following at Memory Gardens, Cuero, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
FLORES, ISABEL, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
HADAMEK, ALBERT, 87, of Houston: Funeral Services 1:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
KITCHEN, JAMES, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LEOS, RUDY, 57, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
PICHA, RONALD, 70, of Sweet Home: Rosary 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
RIVERA, MARIA, 101, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
TEER, TERRY, 68, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
