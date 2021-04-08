BOYSEN, EDNA, 80, of Tomball: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
GARCIA, EMILIA, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HARTMAN, EVELYN, 97, of Arneckeville: Visitation 2 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, interment at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
KITCHEN, JAMES, 81, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LORD, EDNA, 89, of Cheapside: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
LUKER, MELVIN, 93, of Weesatche: Visitation 12 - 2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
PICHA, RONALD, 70, of Sweet Home: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, burial at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
VEGA, GENEVIEVE, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
