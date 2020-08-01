ADAMS, JANE, 87, of Bellville: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
BENAVIDES, JOE, 82, of Edna: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Edna, burial following at Memory Gardens, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
CLARKSON, EDITH, 78, of Refugio: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
DRISKILL, EZELL, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 2 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
EDWARDS, GLORIA, 62, of Corpus Christi: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
EDWARDS, LOTTIE, 88, of Goliad: Walk-through visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
GONZALEZ, CECILIA, 87, of Point Comfort: Rosary 12:30 p.m. with funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
HARDIN, JAMES, 59, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Crescent Valley Baptist Church, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HARVEY, VELMA, 73, of Port Lavaca: Gr
aveside service 10 a.m. at Bloomington Communtiy Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
KALINOWSKI, SUSAN, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MENDOZA, LAZARO, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at San Antonio Cemetery, Fannin, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PENTECOST, PATSY, 89, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
ROBLES, ARTHUR, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 2 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
TAYLOR, CATHERINE, 71, of New Braunfels: Memorial tribute 7:30 p.m. at Gruene Estates, Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 830-625-3434.
