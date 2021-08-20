BARNES, IDA, 67, of Edna: Visitation 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
CALK, JACK, 84, of Cuero: Visitation 9 - 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, graveside service 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
CEBALLOS, LEONARDO, 66, of Victoria: Memorial Rosary 12:15 p.m. with memorial Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery Columbarium, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CRUZ, CHERYL, 52, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with chapel service at 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
FISBECK, MINNIE, 89, of Moulton: Funeral service 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, burial following at Moulton City Cemetery, Smith Funeral Home, 361-596-4613.
FRANKLIN, KELLY, 51, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FRANKLIN, MARY, 74, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KNIPPENBERG, ROBERT, 91, of Shiner: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Victoria, entombment 3 p.m. at Shiner Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
KUCERA, GWEN, 52, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Shillerville Cemetery, Wood Hi, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MOORE, DAVID, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PENA, CODY, 30, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at San Jacinto Cemetery, Riverdale, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
SANCHEZ JR., JESUS, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WESLEY, WILLIE, 74, of Cuero: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.