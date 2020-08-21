CANTU, JIMMY, 44, of Woodsboro: Graveside service 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
DOWDY, MARTHA, 81, of Mineral Wells: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Baum Carlock Bumgardner Funeral Home, 940-325-4422.
DURHAM, SHERYL, 63, of Victoria: Visitation 1 – 5 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
GARZA, GLORIA, 78, of Victoria: Service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows with Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GILBRETH, WILLIAM, 90, of Cuero: Funeral Service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
HERZOG, FRANK, 89, of Houston: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
RAMIREZ, DAVID, 68, of Bloomington: Service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SIMS, RYAN, 35, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
TRISTAN, GAYNELL, 77, of Victoria: Rosary 12:20 p.m. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
