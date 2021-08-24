CHRISTEN, CHARLIE, 90, of Hallettsville: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
KAHLICH, WILLIE, 100, of Cuero: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, burial following at Lindenau Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
KOENIG, REGINA, 62, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, graveside service following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
NAJVAR, IVAM, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RAU, STEVEN, 49, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
TREVINO, GERONIMO, 71, of Palacios: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212
VIN ROEDER, BOBBY, 91, of Yorktown: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Westside Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.